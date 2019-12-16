Mass. police seek help in search for missing girl who has not been seen since Friday

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing girl who has not been seen since Friday.

Tatiana Martin, 17, of Pittsfield, was last seen on Dec. 13, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Martin is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown hair with the ends dyed purple.

She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, maroon and grey striped pants, and a blue brace on her wrist.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with an investigation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsfield police at 413-448-9723.

