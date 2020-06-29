Mass. police warn against use of illegal fireworks ahead of Fourth of July weekend

(WHDH) — Police in Massachusetts are warning residents to refrain from setting off illegal fireworks this Fourth of July weekend or face legal ramifications.

“It is illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks of any kind in Massachusetts, including Class C fireworks, which are sometimes falsely called ‘safe and sane fireworks,'” the Blackstone Police Department said in a news release.

Class C fireworks include sparklers, party poppers, snappers, firecrackers, spinners, cherry bombs, and more, police said.

Bay Staters are also prohibited from purchasing fireworks elsewhere and transporting them into the state.

Blackstone Police Chief Gregory Gilmore urged the public to only attend fireworks displays put on by a licensed professional to ensure safety.

“While professional fireworks displays may be limited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we strongly urge that residents don’t attend any fireworks shows executed by non-licensed individuals,” Gilmore said. “The illegal use of fireworks by those who aren’t properly trained could result in injuries, property destruction, or legal ramifications. We ask that all residents refrain from using illegal fireworks and set good examples for children during these summer celebrations.”

The department shared the following fireworks tips:

Watch fireworks displays from a safe distance.

Call 911 if anyone gets injured by fireworks.

Set a positive example for children by not using illegal fireworks. If kids see adults using them, they may not realize the dangers and could be encouraged to pick up matches or lighters.

Be careful around even the smallest fireworks. Sparklers burn at 1,800 degrees and could easily cause severe burns and injuries.

The misuse of fireworks can cause death and injuries, including severe burns, contusions, lacerations, and eye injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

