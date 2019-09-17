Mass. police warning public of Venmo app scam

FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Venmo app on an iPad in Baltimore. Millennial couples are less likely to combine finances than other generations. But there are benefits to merging accounts and not using Venmo to split bills forever. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

HOPEDALE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are warning the public of a Venmo phishing scam that is targeting people through text messages.

The Hopedale Police Department says people who are targeted receive a text message telling them their Venmo account is about to be charged and that they have to login into the app to cancel the withdrawal.

“The message allows you to log on with any phone number and password,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “It then asks you to verify who you are by entering the bank card number and other personal/financial info.”



Police say the scam uses the same colors and fonts as the Venmo app.

“Do not use the pages provided by the text to enter into your account,” police warned. “Go to your Venmo app.”



Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to the scam is urged to contact their bank.



