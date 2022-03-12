BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time since the pandemic began, a popular political tradition returned to Massachusetts Saturday.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Roast brings politicians from across the area to celebrate the holiday and poke fun at each other.

“Two years ago this was the last event before the pandemic hit, we weren’t sure it was going to happen, two years later we’re back together and it’s going to be a great night,” said State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, D-Everett.

DiDomenico was hosting the event, leading to some mockery from Gov. Charlie Baker.

“If Sal DiDomenico, an Italian senator, can host the first St. Patrick’s Day event in the state of Massachusetts … well then, just maybe a Republican can get elected governor,” Baker said to laughter.

The event raised funds for college scholarships and also honored community workers.

