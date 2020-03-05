Mass. pot shop now offering online preorder, express pickup

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A recreational marijuana shop in Massachusetts is now offering online preorder and express pickup at its Hudson, Massachusetts location.

Temescal Wellness rolled out the new amenities late last month, giving non-medical marijuana users the ability to browse the recreational menu, reserve products online, and pick them up in-store in as little as five minutes, the cannabis retailer announced in a press release.

“After seeing the convenience online pre-order and express pickup has provided our medical users, we are proud to launch this new feature for our adult-use guests in Hudson,” said Ted Rebholz, Founder and CEO of Temescal Wellness. “At Temescal Wellness, we are committed to improving the guest experience as a way to further our mission of amplifying the happiness and health everyday people experience.

Pre-order express pickup will be available to adult-use guests seven days a week during regular business hours. After placing an order, guests will be sent confirmation texts when the order is received and when it’s ready to be picked up.

Customers who order in advance can park on-site. They’ll be required to show the “order is ready for pickup” text upon entering the parking lot.

For more information on Temescal Wellness and its various locations, click here.

