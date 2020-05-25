Mass. pot shops, pet groomers and other businesses re-open under pandemic restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shops across Massachusetts were back in business Monday as part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s Phase One plan to re-open stores and other spaces, but their sales are very different.

Businesses can only operate with remote ordering and curbside pickup, and customers and employees have to follow strict guidelines, like wearing masks.

After nearly two months offline, recreational pot shops were open with curbside pickup Monday.

“We’re glad to be opening again and we’re going to do it safely,” said Solar Therapeutics CEO Edward Dow. “At least we’re here today and we’ll do our best moving forward.”

While car washes were up and running, with exterior washing only, pet groomers had to find socially distant ways to service their clients. Owners will bring pets into a kennel and then leave, letting groomers come out afterwards to get the animals.

Office spaces can open at 25 percent capacity except in Boston, where they will be closed until June.

