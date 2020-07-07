Mass. preparing for ‘another EEE outbreak’ amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker and Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday announced that the state has been preparing to combat “another EEE outbreak” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I can tell that EEE is very real and it’s very dangerous,” Baker said during a news conference at the Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project. “If there’s a big outbreak, it can be a really big deal and a big issue.”

The eastern equine encephalitis virus has been detected in two mosquito samples in Franklin County in recent days, resulting in a raised risk level in Wendell, New Salem, Orange, and Athol, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. EEE is generally spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

“Every few years there are outbreaks with a higher number of cases. We saw one of those just last summer,” Baker said. “It’s important to keep in mind that EEE outbreaks typically last two to three years. That means we can expect the 2020 season to feature a high number of cases again.”

There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths. There were also nine cases in domestic animals.

While crews in communities across the state have been spraying and taking additional measures to keep mosquitoes at bay, Baker urged all residents to wear long sleeves while on hikes in the woods, apply bug spray when out at night, and avoid areas were mosquitoes typically congregate.

To help deal with the expected outbreak, Baker said his administration filed legislation that will allow the Department of Public Health experts and the state Mosquito Control Board to work together to protect the health of Bay Staters and mitigate the risk of EEE.

“Passing the bill will be an important addition to existing efforts around spraying, surveillance testing, and public awareness that are already underway in many parts of Massachusetts,” Baker said.

Mosquito Control Districts are currently only in place in communities that have a history of EEE outbreaks, but Baker stressed the need for a statewide approach.

“Last year for the first time we saw outbreaks in parts of Massachusetts that we had never seen before,” Baker explained. “That was driven in large by the changing migratory pattern of birds that infect mosquitoes and then infect people.”

EEE has not yet been detected in humans or animals this year but the state has been proactive in preparing for the expected outbreak, according to Environmental Secretary Kathleen A. Theoharides.

“Over the past nine months, Massachusetts has been taking important steps to prepare for another outbreak of EEE,” Theoharides said.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Theoharides said larvae sighting applications were conducted, targeting over 20,000 acres in 110 communities for treatments in 10 counties from the Berkshires to Cape Cod.

“These larvae sighting operations targeted the specific mosquito species that drive the EEE disease,” Theoharides noted. “These operations were performed using helicopters or a fixed-wing aircraft.”

Theoharides hopes the early-season efforts will reduce mosquito-borne illness and transmission this summer.

State Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said the two EEE detections in Franklin County mark the earliest it has been found in mosquitoes in the last 20 years.

She also warned all horse owners to vaccinate their animals to protect against the virus.

At this time, there is no vaccination available human.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)