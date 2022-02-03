CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Road crews in Massachusetts are preparing for a messy winter storm that could create hazardous travel conditions on Friday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, while the remainder of the state is under a winter weather advisory.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute,” the National Weather Service said.

Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet after midnight then to snow, especially near the Vermont and New Hampshire border.

Most other areas are expected to get an icy coating. Light sleet and freezing drizzle are slated to linger into the late afternoon.

At the massive salt pile in Chelsea, bulldozers could be seen dumping salt into trucks for transport across New England in anticipation of the storm.

