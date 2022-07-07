BOSTON (WHDH) - The average price of rent in Massachusetts is up 9% since January 2022 and 19% since 2020, according to a recent report, making it the fourth-highest increase in the nation.

The report, from QuoteWizard.com, found an average one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts now costs $1,423.

The report also revealed an average one-bedroom apartment in Boston now costs $2,025 and rent is $223 a month, which is more expensive than in 2020.

Other states with high increases include Maine at 15%, New York, Idaho, Arkansas and Wyoming.

States with the smallest increase include Arizona at 2%, Georgia, Louisiana, Hawaii and Nevada.

