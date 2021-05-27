BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel plans to step down from her position next month, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders announced Thursday.

After serving as commissioner for more than six years, Bharel will leave her post on June 18, according to Sudders.

Bharel, who was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2015, steered the Department of Public Health through significant public health challenges including the opioid epidemic, vaping associated lung disease, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Commissioner Bharel’s steadfast work ethic and commitment to health equity has made a lasting impact on hundreds of thousands of residents of the Commonwealth,” Sudders said in a statement. “Her tireless advocacy for the public health of all residents helped the Administration navigate the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic with compassion.”

Bharel is a primary care physician with over 20 years of clinical experience.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve residents of the Commonwealth as the state’s top physician.” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel

Bharel tested positive for coronavirus in March 2020 and later took a leave of absence in September.

She is the longest serving Commissioner of Public Health since 1997.

“Because of our work these past six years, Massachusetts now consistently ranks as one of the healthiest states in the nation,” Bharel added.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)