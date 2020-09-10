Mass. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel taking medical leave of absence

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel is taking a temporary medical leave of absence, state officials announced Thursday.

Bharel’s leave of absence is not related to COVID-19 and she is expected to return to work in early October, according to the Department of Public Health.

“All of us wish Commissioner Bharel a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming her back to the Department,” said Secretary of Health & Human Services Marylou Sudders said in a news release. “In the interim, I have every confidence in Acting Commissioner Cooke’s ability to provide the executive leadership for the Department during this time.”

DPH General Counsel Margret Cooke will serve as acting commissioner during Bharel’s absence.

No additional details were immediately available.

Bharel tested positive for coronavirus in March.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)