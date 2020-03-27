Mass. Public Health Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a release issued Friday night.

Bharel said that due to her diagnosis, she will now work remotely in the hopes of slowing the spread.

“As the public health commissioner and an essential state employee, I have been vigilant about practicing social distancing from my colleagues and members of the public. My symptoms so far have been mild. I have notified my appropriate close contacts and will rest and recuperate at home, while continuing to carry out my work responsibilities remotely,” she wrote.

Bharel was tested for the virus on Thursday and received the positive results from the State Public Health Laboratory the following day.

She said that she hopes everyone will continue to take the coronavirus threat seriously.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)