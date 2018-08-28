LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several public schools in Massachusetts announced early dismissals Tuesday as the state deals with excessive heat warnings and advisories.

Public schools that will dismiss early include Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Framingham, Medford and Saugus. Holyoke students whose first day was supposed to be Tuesday will not start classes until Thursday.

A heat advisory has been issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin;,Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol and Western Plymouth counties.

Excessive heat warning up for today and tomorrow for parts of Southern New England. pic.twitter.com/6imVrXgJOK — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 28, 2018

A excessive heat warning is in effect for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk; Western Essex and Western Norfolk.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90s with a heat index that reaches over 100 degrees in many areas. As of 11:15 a.m., temperatures in Boston had already hit 90 degrees.

Mid to upper 90s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JcG5xCg0nh — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 28, 2018

Heat index pushing 100-105 later today. pic.twitter.com/4wUFyrz2Tf — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 28, 2018

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

