LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several public schools in Massachusetts announced early dismissals Tuesday as the state deals with excessive heat warnings and advisories.
Public schools that will dismiss early include Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Framingham, Medford and Saugus. Holyoke students whose first day was supposed to be Tuesday will not start classes until Thursday.
A heat advisory has been issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin;,Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol and Western Plymouth counties.
A excessive heat warning is in effect for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk; Western Essex and Western Norfolk.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90s with a heat index that reaches over 100 degrees in many areas. As of 11:15 a.m., temperatures in Boston had already hit 90 degrees.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:
- Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle
- Avoid strenuous activity
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Stay indoors as much as possible
- Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside
- Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time
- Check on neighbors
