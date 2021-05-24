BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration expanded the state’s Homebound Vaccination Program to support in-home vaccinations for all eligible residents who are unable to get to a vaccine site.

The program originally offered at-home vaccines for individuals who met federal criteria such as requiring significant support to travel to a medical appointment, but now anyone who has trouble getting to a vaccination site can access the program.

Eligible residents can call (833) 983-0485 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to register for an in-home vaccination. Representatives speak English and Spanish, and there is also translation services available in more than 100 languages.

After registering, individuals will be called within five business days by the state’s Homebound Vaccine Provider, Commonwealth Care Alliance, to schedule an appointment.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)