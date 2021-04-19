Mass. recommends testing, quarantining for students traveling during April vacation

BOSTON (WHDH) - April vacation has begun for Massachusetts public schools and districts are giving getaway guidelines for students traveling during the break.

The state is recommending testing or quarantining anyone before they return to class if they plan on traveling in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some communities, like Milton, are offering testing before classes resume.

This comes as vaccinations become more widespread, although there is no timeframe on when children will be able to get the shot.

Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that, “As we get later into the year towards the end of the year, I think by the time we get to the first quarter of 2022, we’ll be able to vaccinate children at virtually any age, hopefully before then. But I think that’s going to be the latest we’ll see it.”

Families who are traveling for April vacation are urged to reach out to their school district if they are not sure of their guidelines for returning to the classroom.

