Mass. recreational marijuana shops given green light to offer curbside pickup next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Non-essential retailers across Massachusetts, including recreational marijuana shops, have been given the green light to reopen next week in a limited capacity, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

Retailers that can safely provide curbside pickup and conduct remote fulfillment can resume operations on May 25 under Phase 1 of Massachusetts’ four-phased plan to a “New Normal,” Baker said.

Face-to-face interactions must be limited and customers will not be allowed inside the stores until further notice.

Retailers that cannot comply with mandatory safety standards and recommended best practices in social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operations, and cleaning and disinfecting, will not be permitted to reopen until Phase 2 is launched.

The go-ahead for recreational pot shops comes more than a month after some marijuana business owners filed a lawsuit against the Commonwealth , claiming that they are an essential business. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

