Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicle services will be unavailable until Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Registry of Motor Vehicle services will not be available across Massachusetts starting Friday afternoon and lasting until Tuesday due to scheduled technological upgrades.

Beginning Friday at 4:30 p.m., Bay State residents will not be able to access an array RMV services until offices reopened again on Tuesday, the registry said.

The RMV says it is shutting dows its services to implement upgrades that will better serve the public.

Below is a look at all the services that will be unavailable come Friday afternoon:

4:30 p.m.

No credit card transactions (cash or check only)

No Internet transactions

No Self Service phone transactions

No Email submissions

5:00 p.m.

Service Centers close (exceptions listed below)

Contact Center (phone) closes

AAA locations close

6:00 p.m.

No Vehicle Safety and Emissions Inspections

No external interfaces for Driver or Vehicle Services

All online transactions and external interfaces will again be available starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. All RMV service centers and AAA offices will open at regularly scheduled times.

