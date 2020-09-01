BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that it will begin offering dedicated service hours for customers who are 75 years or older through the month of September at select locations.

The designated hours will be by appointment only for elderly customers whose driver’s license or ID card expires in September.

This will be offered on Wednesdays beginning on Sept. 2 at the Watertown Service Center.

Additional locations in Danvers, Leominster, New Bedford and South Yarmouth will begin offering designated hours on Sept. 9.

Those who are AAA members can make a reservation to renew their license or ID at an AAA location by scheduling an appointment online.

Those who are not a AAA member can make a reservation to renew at an RMV service center by visiting Mass.Gov/RMV, emailing MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us or calling 857-368-8005.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)