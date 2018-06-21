Mass. regulators award state’s 1st commercial pot license

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Massachusetts has issued its first business license for recreational marijuana, but it doesn’t mean any pot shops will be opening soon.

The five-member Cannabis Control Commission voted Thursday to award a provisional cultivation license to Sira Naturals.

The move comes more than 18 months after voters approved a ballot question legalizing adult use of marijuana.

Sira operates medical marijuana dispensaries in Cambridge, Somerville and Needham. It’s asking regulators for permission to grow cannabis for the recreational market at its existing cultivation facility in Milford.

The company has not applied at this point for a retail license to sell recreational marijuana.

The commission has yet to act on any applications for retail licenses, putting in serious doubt the July 1 target date for opening pot shops in Massachusetts.

BREAKING: Mass Cannabis Control Commission unanimously votes to issue provisional license for indoor cultivation facility in Milford by @SiraNaturals – First ever recreational license to be voted on in Massachusetts — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 21, 2018

