Mass. relaxes outdoor mask mandate with more COVID-19 restrictions lifting in future

BOSTON (WHDH) - People who go outside in Massachusetts and can keep a safe distance from others no longer have to wear a mask beginning Friday.

Face coverings are only required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

They are also required at all times in indoor public places and at events, whether held indoors or outdoors, except for when eating or drinking, Baker added.

The governor says more mask-less moments could be coming even sooner if people continue taking steps in the right direction.

“If people want to get normal faster, go get vaccinated,” he said. “That is the fastest way to get us from here to there.”

Other COVID-19 restrictions will also relax soon.

Starting on May 10, large venues, such as stadiums, arenas, and ballparks, will be allowed to increase capacity to 25 percent.

Amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks will be permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity.

In addition, road races and other organized athletic events can take place with staggered starts, and sports tournaments will be allowed for moderate and high-risk sports.

“Organizers will be required to submit safety plans to their local board of health or DPH, depending on the size of the events,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito explained.

On May 29, just before Memorial Day, gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 people outdoors for event venues, public settings, and private settings.

Pending on public health and vaccination data, remaining industries will be allowed to open on Aug. 1, with capacity increasing to 100 percent.

