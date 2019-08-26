Mass. Representative Joe Kennedy III mulling run for U.S. Senate

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy III announced Monday on Facebook that he is considering a run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

The 38-year-old, who has served as the U.S. Representative for the Bay State’s 4th congressional district since 2013, says he is still mulling over the idea with his family as he considers what he has to offer to voters.

“Family is my first consideration with any big decision like this. Lauren and I have two little kids under the age of four. We’re incredibly lucky to have the support and resources that we do, but like every young family, we struggle daily to balance it all. So we have been taking the time to talk through what an endeavor like this would mean for us, and for Ellie and James, in particular,” Kennedy wrote. “But I’m happy to put this on the table for you now. I haven’t reached a decision yet — that’s the truth. I’m thinking about what I have to offer Massachusetts voters, what is most important in this political moment, and what kind of party Democrats need to be building for the future.”

If Kennedy does enter the race, he would directly challenge 73-year-old Sen. Edward J. Markey, who plans to seek reelection.

“I hear the folks who say I should wait my turn, but with due respect — I’m not sure this is a moment for waiting. Our system has been letting down a lot of people for a long time, and we can’t fix it if we don’t challenge it,” Kennedy added. “I’ve got some ideas on how to do that. And I don’t think our democratic process promises anyone a turn. What it does promise is the chance for anyone to earn it — if we think we have something to offer and are willing to put ourselves and our ideas out there.”

Kennedy says he is humbled by the words and actions of the many people who have already spoken out in support of his candidacy.

He also explained that he plans to spend the next few weeks working to determine if running is the right move for him and the people of Massachusetts.

