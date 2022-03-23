BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Republican lawmakers gathered outside the State House Wednesday as they called for a temporary gas tax suspension.

The Republican Caucus is pushing for proposed legislation that would place a hold on the collection of the state’s portion of gas taxes through Labor Day. This would save drivers 24 cents per gallon at the pump.

A similar proposal was rejected by the Mass. House this month as gas taxes are typically used to help pay for infrastructure projects.

However, Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr argued that “There already is $100 million programmed for roads and bridges, and so if you look at the proposal that’s represented by amendment number four, and you take between now and Labor Day, then we’re talking about basically 3 or $400 million, 100 million is already programmed and the rest would be back-filled because we don’t want to abandon repairing roads and bridges.”

Connecticut and New Hampshire are also looking to pause their gas taxes.

State Republican Leaders met today outside the State Capitol to propose a gas tax break until Labor Day.



They’re calling the spike in gas prices a bi-partisan issue that’s affecting millions of Americans and say a temporary tax break could help.



More on @7News. pic.twitter.com/rayOdBSYWG — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) March 23, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)