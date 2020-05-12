Mass. Republicans call for re-opening businesses during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Republican legislators are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to let businesses re-open when they feel it’s safe for their employees.

They said the shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 5,000 people in the state, has devastated the economy and are concerned that small businesses won’t be able to re-open because of financial concerns.

“We can and must begin the process of opening our economy and keep plans in place to respond to any increase in the spread of the virus without shutting down our economy,” said State Rep. Alyson Sullivan, R-Abington.

The lawmakers also urged Baker to release the list of businesses that will be allowed to re-open next week so those businesses can prepare.

