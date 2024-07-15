Donald Trump supporters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee cheered Monday after a judge in Florida dismissed charges in Trump’s federal classified documents case.

Among the crowd were Massachusetts RNC delegates who soon shared their reactions with 7NEWS.

“It’s a great ruling for President Trump, obviously,” said Thomas Hodgson, who currently serves as the chairman of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign in Massachusetts. “I don’t think it was as big an issue as maybe the other side was making it out to be. And I think the judge ruled appropriately in the case.”

“I think the American public, actually, has moved beyond that,” said Ron Kaufman of the Massachusetts Republican Party when asked about the documents case. “And whether it’s right or wrong, people aren’t considering that in their judgment in who to vote for.”

Trump’s 37-count indictment included counts of retraining classified information, obstructing justice, and making false statements after prosecutors said Trump brought sensitive materials to his Florida home after leaving the White House in 2021.

In her ruling, though, Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the charges, citing concerns about the legality of special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment.

Trump appointed Cannon in 2020. Four years later, her ruling dealt a major setback to the Justice Department and delivered a significant win to Trump’s defense team.

Trump pleaded not guilty in the classified documents case. While federal authorities are expected to appeal Cannon’s decision, 7NEWS legal expert and former federal prosecutor Evan Gotlob said “I don’t think there’s much of a future for [the case].”

Trump still faces charges in a federal case related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He is also facing separate state charges in Georgia related to his actions around the 2020 election.

Trump was convicted on all charges in his New York hush money trial related to the falsification of business records earlier this year. But his sentencing has been delayed following the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing partial immunity from prosecution for former presidents.

Trump has repeatedly called cases against him “witch hunts” and celebrated Cannon’s decision to dismiss charges in the classified documents case on Monday.

