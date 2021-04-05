BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts expanded its vaccine eligibility Monday to include people ages 55 years and older and those with one qualifying medical condition.

Newly eligible residents are able to pre-register to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by visiting the state’s website.

People can check to see if their medical condition qualifies them to get the vaccine by viewing the full list here.

Anyone 16 years and older will become eligible on April 19.

