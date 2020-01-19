Mass. residents digging out after storm blankets state in snow

BOSTON (WHDH) -

The weather is warming up with highs up to 40 degrees later on in the day, but the snow is still on the ground in multiple communities across Massachusetts.

Several communities saw at least half a foot in snow. Here’s how much snow fell in your community:

Lunenburg – 6.1 inches

Topsfield – 6 inches

Hudson – 6 inches

Dracut 5.7 inches

Fitchburg – 5.5 inches

Grafton – 4 inches

Burlington – 4 inches

Saugus – 4 inches

Stoughton – 3.1 inches

Boston – 3 inches

Hyannis – 2 inches

Pembroke – 1.5 inches

Snowfall Totals: Looks like Worcester Co., Middlesex Co., and Essex Co. received the most snow overnight. Lunenburg came out on top with 6.1" as Topfield & Hudson tied in 2nd place with 6.0" of snow. #7news pic.twitter.com/elmHXdHG9j — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) January 19, 2020

And a few more snow reports from overnight: pic.twitter.com/BFkD3lXn41 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) January 19, 2020

