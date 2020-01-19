Mass. residents digging out after storm blankets state in snow

BOSTON (WHDH) -
The weather is warming up with highs up to 40 degrees later on in the day, but the snow is still on the ground in multiple communities across Massachusetts.
Several communities saw at least half a foot in snow. Here’s how much snow fell in your community:
Lunenburg – 6.1 inches
Topsfield – 6 inches
Hudson – 6 inches
Dracut 5.7 inches
Fitchburg – 5.5 inches
Grafton – 4 inches
Burlington – 4 inches
Saugus – 4 inches
Stoughton – 3.1 inches
Boston – 3 inches
Hyannis – 2 inches
Pembroke – 1.5 inches
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)