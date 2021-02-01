Mass. residents digging out after storm dumps snow across state

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning w issued for the majority of Massachusetts as some communities braced for more than a foot of snow.

The warning took effect at 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to last until Tuesday morning for all of the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands.

Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard is under a winter weather advisory from noon Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Flakes began falling in some areas early Monday and the storm intensified north of the Mass. Pike between noon and 2 p.m. The snowfall gradually became heavier into the evening hours.

Snow switched over to rain on the Cape and the Islands around 8 p.m. before moving northwest into Eastern Massachusetts throughout Tuesday morning.

Several towns and cities could see 8 to 14 inches of snow, including Fitchburg, Billerica, Natick, Attleboro, and Worcester.

A coating to four inches is forecasted to fall in areas just west of Route 24 on the South Shore. East of Route 24 to the coast will likely see a cold rain due to warmer ocean air that will remove the potential for snow.

5pm MON Snowfall map….

A number of you provided feedback that it’s raining at the coastline… mad props for the feedback💯💯. Warm ocean air removes snow potential for coast. New map reflects that feedback (ie rain at coast)…#7news pic.twitter.com/xA6McWFwyX — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 1, 2021

Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour is possible in some areas through the early evening.

Commuters suffered through slick driving conditions that started around mid-Monday and are expected to last into Tuesday morning.

Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to stay off the roads during the storm so plow crews can safely clear the snow.

“If you don’t need to travel later today or tomorrow morning, we would urge you to stay home,” Baker said during a news conference.

A high wind warning has also been issued from noon Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday for Cape Cod and the Islands, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.

The eastern coast could see 40 to 50 mph gusts.

A coastal flood advisory went into effect for the coast and Cape Cod from 11 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are under the same advisory from 1 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

