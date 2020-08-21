Mass. residents encouraged to hand-deliver ballots as early voting begins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are being encouraged to hand-deliver their ballots when early voting begins this weekend to ensure they get counted.

“If you are able to do so, the best way to ensure that your ballot is counted is to deliver it in person,” Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin said in a news release.

Voters who have not already voted by mail can begin voting in person on Saturday. It is also the last day to register to vote in the state’s primaries.

Early voting in the Sept. 1 primaries will run through Aug. 28, with voting being held in every community this Sunday as well.

Early voting locations will also serve as ballot drop-off sites for voters who have not yet returned their mail-in ballots.

“Ballots can be returned to early voting sites, ballot drop boxes, and local election offices. Voters this year have more options for returning their ballots than ever before,” Galvin said.

Galvin also reminded voters who recently submitted applications to vote by mail that they do not need to wait for their ballots to arrive in order to vote. Voters who have not already returned a ballot may still vote in person during the early voting period or at their polling places on Sept. 1.

Early voting schedules and locations for each community are posted on Galvin’s website, www.MassEarlyVote.com. Voters may also find the locations of any drop boxes in their community at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.

