METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are excited ahead of the Mega Millions drawing Friday as the jackpot rose to $1.28 billion, making it the third-largest pot in the game’s history, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

“I might be the winner!” said Iris Rivera after she got her lottery ticket at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, which is considered by some to be the “luckiest” gas station in the state.

Rivera said she feels good about her luck, dreaming of what she would do with the cash.

“Obviously I’m going to pay off a lot of bills, first and foremost. You know, set up my kids,” said Rivera.

Many people are discussing how they would spend the money if they win, but experts advise that saving may be the way to go.

“If you do it over a more measurable approach, I think you reduce the risk that the money is gonna be gone without really seeing it,” said lawyer Michael Baker.

Winners have two options to collect their prize. They can take 30 payments over 29 years or an immediate cash lump sum.

“Taking the lump sum payment is probably going to be more beneficial in the long run,” said Baker. “It’s also yours. You’re not waiting on a payment in year 20 or 30. Some of us don’t even have that life expectancy.”

Baker also advises to play it safe and lie low for a little while if you win, as there will be some time before you get the money.

Experts also advises people to write their name on the back of their ticket just in case it falls into the wrong hands.

The largest prize was $1.537 billion in 2018, when the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and the second-biggest jackpot prize was $1.050 billion in 2021, when the ticket was sold in Michigan.

