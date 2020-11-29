Mass. residents line up for post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 tests

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents lined up for post-Thanksgiving coronavirus tests in Revere Sunday, some coming for peace of mind after visiting with family but others concerned about showing symptoms.

“Last night I lost the smell, I couldn’t smell anything, so I was like, I have to go check to make sure,” said Hasnae Kodae, who stayed at home for the holiday. “If it’s not I will be happy, if it is I will do what I’m supposed to do, stay home, wear the mask at home to keep the kids safe.”

Health officials are worried about residents who did not keep to their own homes for the holiday and are encouraging anyone who gathered outside their household to isolate, test and monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days.

To help with lines, Revere officials added an extra day to the testing site at the high school for Sunday’s tests. Neighbors said they hope people take advantage and follow the rules for self-quarantining if they feel sick.

“I’m hoping people adhere to the rules, but that hasn’t been the case, so let’s just hope,” said neighbor Judy Holoway.

