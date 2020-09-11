Mass. residents observe 9/11 anniversary

BOSTON (WHDH) - Virtual events were held in Massachusetts to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001 on Friday.

Residents stopped by the 9/11 memorial in the Boston Public Garden to remember the tragic event that for ever changed life in the United States.

“Today we are here to mourn those we lost, we’re also here to bring more light into the world,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said while at the memorial.

At the State House, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ordered flags to fly at half staff for the 19 year anniversary. Baker also took part in a flag ceremony there and in a moment of silence.

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund Ceremony held every year went online do to the coronavirus pandemic. Loved ones shared stories of those they lost on that tragic day.

“My husband was on 99th floor of the tower on September 11th, our children were only 3 and 1 at the time,” one woman said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of ken and wish he were here to take part of life’s simple milestones.”

During the ceremony, the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery was awarded to Chris Etre, he helped rescue two teens from a car that was sinking into a river in Grafton.

Sweeney’s daughter presented him with the award after speaking briefly about her mother who was a flight attendant on 911.

“Chris, your actions on that mirror so much of what my mother and her courageous act and done on the 11th,” she said.

