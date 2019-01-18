Mass. residents, officials gearing up for nasty blast of winter weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - As a major snowstorm on Sunday that the National Weather Service warns “could approach blizzard criteria” gets closer to the region,

Snow totals of up to 24 inches are forecast in parts of western Massachusetts, while most other areas could see more than a foot. Storm warnings and watches are in effect as coastal flooding and strong winds could knock out power.

Crews are getting ready to load up the sanders and attach their plows.

“I’ve been waiting all season to put a plow on my truck. I’ll be honest with you,” said Adam Nurse of A&M Home Services. “Besides the three inches we got in November – overtime we get a coating, I’m loading up the trucks.”

The folks at A&M Home Services are checking to make sure all snow blowers are gassed, uncovering their salt pile, and making sure all the machines are working.

“Lots of running around just making sure the proper equipment is in the vehicles,” said Michael Williams of A&M Home Services.

As snow plow companies prepare for the storm, so are cities and towns.

Boston has 42,000 tons of salt and sand plus 800 pieces of equipment at the ready.

The state also is preparing to clear the highways once the snow falls.

“They’ll be a lot of pretreatment going on over the course of tonight and tomorrow, but by late tomorrow afternoon we’re going to have people staged all over the community to start dealing with it when it starts,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Since power outages are a concern as the snow and rain freezes, Eversource has lined up extra utility poles and transformers and will monitor issues around the clock.

“Crews are ready to roll out and respond to customers,” said Eversource Spokesperson Reid Lamberty.

And of course, there’s the last-minute rush at the hardware stores with people stocking up on antifreeze, shovels, and ice melt.

Carlton Satchell, Buying Ice Melt – “I’m gonna retreat my driveway so when the snow falls it will be easier to shovel and clean.”))

