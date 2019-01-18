Mass. residents, officials gearing up for nasty blast of winter weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents across Massachusetts started flocking to grocery and hardware stores on Friday ahead of a major snowstorm on Sunday that “could approach blizzard criteria,” according to the National Weather Service.

Snow totals of up to 24 inches are forecast in parts of western Massachusetts, while most other areas could see more than a foot. Storm warnings and watches are in effect as coastal flooding and strong winds could knock out power.

In a typical winter, residents would have already lived through several snowstorms by mid-January. But it has been a quiet season and this will be the first storm for many that will require snow removal.

Bay Staters are not taking the looming winter blast lightly. Many could be seen stocking up on rock salt, ice scrapers, and shovels.

Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty told 7News that crews are prepared to jump into action in case conditions deteriorate quickly.

“We have line crews, tree crews, a lot of equipment at our service center,” he said. “Transformers, telephone poles, and wires just in case something happens.”

Local resident Bob Workman is taking the forecast in stride.

“We’re long overdue,” he said. “This is New England. What are you gonna do?”

Hundreds of plow trucks are standing by and salt piles are stocked to the max.

Due to the snow falling overnight Saturday and most of Sunday, motorists are urged to stay off the roads. Some areas could see up to two inches of snowfall per hour.

“Every report we’ve seen so far says once it starts snowing, it’s going to snow hard!” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Plow crews are also getting ready for the storm and are prepared to use the big salt piles across the state to keep the roads from getting slick.

