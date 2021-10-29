BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents who are using generators amid widespread power outages are reminded to keep them away from their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Mass. Emergency Management Agency says generators should be kept outside because they produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.

The Mass. Department of Fire Services added that generators should face away from doors, windows, and vents and should not be put inside a garage, even if the door is open.

Firefighters could be seen using fans to vent a home in Brockton early Friday morning. Officials have not said if this is due to carbon monoxide.

The City of Brockton is currently under a state of emergency after a fall nor’easter wreaked havoc on the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

