BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents spend the second-highest amount on health care costs in the country, according to a new study from NiceRx, a company that provides patient assistance programs for prescriptions.

Massachusetts residents shell out, on average, $10,559 annually for health care costs. The Bay State is only topped by Alaska, whose residents pay $11,064 for health care. Rounding out the top 10 states are Delaware, Vermont, Connecticut, North Dakota, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine. Every New England state made the top 10.

Massachusetts residents also spend an average of $268.21 on prescription medications annually, the second-highest rate in the country. Rhode Islanders spend the most on prescriptions in the country, at $288.37, while Maine had the lowest costs at $22.39.

Kidney stones were the most costly illness/injury in the country, with an average annual treatment cost of $4,247. Urinary tract infections, intestinal infections, pregnancies/deliveries and headaches rounded out the top five.

