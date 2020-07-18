Mass. residents take to the water to beat the heat

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents tried to cool off in the water at state parks on Saturday, but capacity was limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rangers closed the parking lot at Cochicuate State Park in Natick when it hit 50 percent capacity shortly after it opened. Visitor Bill Nugent said he hitched a ride to make sure he could get in.

“This time, because i knew it was going to fill up really early, I got a ride with someone and get a ride back later, so i figured a way to get around the system today,” Nugent said.

As park-goers boated, swam and hung out on the beach, not many were wearing masks.

“It seems like nobody cares,” said park visitor Omar Ibrahim.

