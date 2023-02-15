Hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts are about to lose their extra food assistance benefits.

Federal SNAP Emergency Allotments were part of COIVD-19 emergency allocations. With 630,000 in Massachusetts using them, the federal government was spending nearly $90 million per month.

Massachusetts households will receive their last extra SNAP allotment on March 2.

Gov. Maura Healey has proposed funding a three-month extension of those benefits for some people.

