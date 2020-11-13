Mass. residents traveling to Maine now required to quarantine or produce negative COVID-19 test

(WHDH) — Massachusetts residents who travel to Maine will now be required to quarantine or produce a negative COVID-19 test, officials announced Friday.

Effective Monday, all Bay Staters will be asked to quarantine for 14 days or receive a negative COVID-19 test with a sample taken no longer than 72 hours from arrival in Maine, according to Gov. Janet T. Mills.

Mills says her administration decided to remove Massachusetts from its exempt travel list because of an alarming increase in prevalence of the virus with a positivity rate of 2.5 percent and 3,384 cases per million over the last 14 days.

“Like most people in Maine, I am extremely concerned about the spread of this virus as we head into the holiday season when we customarily gather with friends and family, often in neighboring states,” Mills said. “Some of our New England states, including Massachusetts, have demonstrated a concerning increase in the prevalence of the virus over the last two weeks.”

The new requirement also applies to Maine residents returning from Massachusetts

