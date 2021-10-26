ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents and business owners are urged to clear catch basins to help prevent flooding during the nor’easter.

Fall leaves could clog storm drains and gutters, causing street flooding and ponding in low-lying areas, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Tom Lyons warned.

“Check catch basins and storm sewers near your house if you have them; make sure they’re not clogged,” he said. “It helps mitigate flooding on the street level so that rainwater has somewhere to go.”

The Town of Arlington is urging its residents to “adopt a catch basin” and monitor it throughout the storm and clear it as needed.

There are more than 3,000 catch basins in Arlington.

A flood watch is in effect until Wednesday evening for all of Mass. excluding the Cape and the Islands, Berkshire County, and Western Franklin County.

Two to four inches of rain is projected to fall with an isolated five inches possible over a two-day span.

