FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is urging residents to report spotted lanternfly sightings after the invasive pest was found in Fitchburg last month.

While there is no evidence of an infestation, agricultural officials confirmed that there was a single live nymph in the city.

Residents should look for large, gray insects, about one inch long, with black spots and red underwings, or inch-long, rectangular yellowish-brown egg masses covered with a gray waxy coating.

The spotted lanternfly, a sap-feeding insect from Asia, is said to attack a variety of trees, shrubs, and vines, and has the potential to impact a broad range of agricultural commodities, including apples, peaches, grapes, and maple syrup, as well as the ornamental nursery industry.

The insect was first detected in the United States in 2014.

Any potential sightings of the pest can be documented using MDAR’s online reporting form.

