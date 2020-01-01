Mass. residents urged to report unusual animal behavior after rabid coyote corners Lynnfield woman

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts wildlife officials are urging the public to report any unusual animal behavior after a rabid coyote cornered a Lynnfield woman in her driveway earlier this week.

The coyote, which was captured on Lynnbrook Road on Monday, later tested positive for rabies, according to Lynnfield Animal Control.

“He came right up to me and did not run away when I yelled,” Kerriane Allain told 7NEWS.

Allain says she was taking down Christmas decorations when she came face-to-face with the animal.

“It literally came four feet from me. I froze and kind of started backing up,” she recalled. “At the time, my son was coming from the driveway. I flagged him down and jumped in the car. He would not leave us. We were beeping the horn, beeping the horn, and the coyote just clung right to the car.”

The same coyote was recently seen near Emerald Drive and Meghan’s Way in Lynn.

Rabies is a very serious disease affecting the nervous system of mammals, including cats, dogs, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and people. Rabies is caused by a virus and is almost always fatal. The virus found in saliva is usually spread from animal to animal or to people through bites.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal is urged to contact their health care provider immediately. In most cases, immediate treatment is necessary.

Owners who are concerned that their pet may have come in contact with a rabid animal should contact Lynnfield Animal Control.

