Mass. residents who bring eligible seniors to appointments can now get vaccinated

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents who bring seniors over the age of 75 to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments can now get vaccinated as well, state officials announced Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, anyone who transports a senior resident to the vaccination site of their choice will be offered an opportunity to make an appointment to receive the shot, no matter their age or relationship to the eligible individual, according to Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

Only one companion may accompany a senior resident and they can only receive their first dose of the vaccine if the senior is receiving their second dose.

Vaccination locations will make every effort to take both individuals together to minimize wait time, even if the appointment times are not identical.

The decision to incorporate senior companions in the vaccination plan was made in an effort to prevent vaccines from being left idle or going to waste at the end of the day, Sudders noted.

The state will also be adding 100,000 new vaccination appointments that are slated to go live on Thursday, including 74,000 appointments at state vaccination sites and more than 30,000 appointments at pharmacy sites.

A pair of new mass vaccination sites will be launching at the Natick Mall on Feb. 18 and at the former Circuit City building in Dartmouth on Feb. 24.

The Natick Mall will initially offer 500 appointments per day, while the Dartmouth site starts at 500 appointments and will ramp up to 2,000.

The state already has a number of mass vaccination sites up and running, including Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, Lowell General Hospital, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Danvers, Boston’s Reggie Lewis Center, and Tripadvisor’s global headquarters in Needham.

Dozens of new pharmacy sites will also be launching in the coming days.

Appointments can be made on the state’s website, where a map of vaccination sites can be found.

Individuals can schedule two separate appointments at either the same time or adjacent. For the companion appointment, select the option “I am accompanying someone who is age 75+ to their vaccination appointment and my appointment is the same day.”

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a call center to assist eligible residents with booking vaccine appointments.

