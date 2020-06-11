Mass. restaurant attracts many outdoor diners after rolling out ‘touchless’ menu

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts restaurant served a healthy wave of outdoor diners on Wednesday after rolling out a new “touchless” menu to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

The Cottage Bar in Weymouth recently announced that they would be offering “touchless QR menus,” in addition to disposable paper menus in an effort to adapt to the new way of dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular eatery shared a photo on Facebook that showed a crowded, but socially distant outdoor dining area with a caption that read, “Thank you everyone for all the support. You gave us a lift we def needed.”

On Monday, restaurants across the state started welcoming guests back for outdoor dining as Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan got underway. Indoor dining is expected later in the phase.

