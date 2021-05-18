Mass. restaurant owners excited to welcome back more customers once restrictions lift

BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels.

Effective May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said the return to pre-coronavirus standards was coming just in time.

“It allows us to really get ahead of the tourist season. We don’t think it’s going to be a national or international tourism season, but we think it’s going to be a strong tourist season,” Luz said. “This is the best day that restaurants have had since March 14, 2020.”

At Tres Gatos in Jamaica Plain, they’ve been filling up more and more lately.

“We’re all excited at the prospect of putting away our masks, being able to welcome our guests without masks,” said co-owner David Doyle. “The challenge for us is that this is an adjustment we’ll have to make fairly quickly. I want to make sure whatever decisions we make are comfortable for my staff internally.”

Worcester’s El Patron Mexican Restaurant owner Eduardo Cazares said they have toughed it out for this moment.

“It’s definitely gonna bring more customers,” he said. “I think people are going to be more comfortable dining out, and it’s going to bring some sense of normality to our life.”

Many customers said they agree as long as people are honest about not needing a mask.

“I’m excited to get back to normal,” one customer said. “I hope people are honest about their vaccines so we can all get back to normal, support each other, and be happy.”

Restaurant owners say they’re ramping up hiring in order to keep up with the expected summer demand.

