Mass. restaurant owners, workers rally at State House to urge passage of economic development bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts restaurant owners and workers gathered for a rally at the State House on Tuesday to show support for a bill that would provide aid to struggling eateries amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Massachusetts Restaurants United are urging lawmakers to pass the Economic Development Bill, which includes a Distressed Restaurant Fund. The fund would make grants to struggling independent eateries, put caps on predatory third-party delivery fees, and provide other provisions to support the besieged restaurant sector.

With the weather turning poor, passing the restaurant-focused provisions in the bill is necessary to support deeply-distressed small businesses and to assist them in preparing for a challenging fall and winter, MRU members said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 20 percent of Massachusetts restaurants have permanently closed their doors.

The MRU says grants could be used to help cover rent, payroll, and insurance, among other expenses.

