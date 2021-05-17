Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels.

Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday. Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said the return to pre-coronavirus standards was coming just in time.

“It allows us to really get ahead of the tourist season. We don’t think it’s going to be a national or international tourism season, but we think it’s going to be a strong tourist season,” Luz said. “This is the best day that restaurants have had since March 14, 2020.”

