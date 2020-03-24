Mass. restaurants may be able to deliver beer, wine during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurants across the Bay State suffering under the coronavirus-related closures may be able to offer beer and wine with their take-out and delivery selection, according to state officials.

The Baker administration is including this provision in a multifaceted municipal relief package that was filed on Tuesday, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced.

As part of Massachusett’s effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Baker administration ordered all bars and restaurants to stop dine-in service starting Tuesday, March 17 through at least April 5.

Any business offering the service must have a restaurant license and an on-premise license from the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission.

“Clearly, everyone has a role to play, every single one of us,” Polito said. “Whether it’s maintaining your personal hygiene, helping your neighbor, returning to your work because you are an essential part to help us respond and eventually recover. We know that we will all do better when we work together.”

