Mass. retail stores and malls could reopen next week. Here’s what the new shopping experience will be like

BOSTON (WHDH) - Retail stores and malls across Massachusetts could resume operations next week under Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase plan to a “new normal,” but the shopping experience won’t be what it was like prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said the retail experience will be a lot “different” while speaking alongside Gov. Charlie Baker during a news conference at the State House.
“We think it’s important to note to retail customers when Phase 2 begins, the retail customer experience will be different than what it was before COVID-19,” Kennealy explained. “Please remember to be kind and patient with retailers, their workers, and with your fellow patrons.”
Kennealy urged all Bay State residents to be mindful of the fact that the new retail guidelines that will be in place will take time to get used to.
“Social distancing must remain top of mind for all of us to limit the spread of the virus,” Kennealy said.
Phase 2 could begin as early as June 8, but Baker plans to make an announcement this weekend on whether public health data will allow for it.
Restaurants could also reopen next week for outdoor seating. A set of guidelines and safety standards were announced last week.
A preview of the retail guidelines published on the state’s website read as follows:
Social Distancing
Each retail store must monitor customer entries and exits and limit occupancy at all times to the greater of the following:
- 8 persons (including store staff) per 1,000 square feet of accessible, indoor space; or
- 40% of the retail store’s maximum permitted occupancy as documented in its occupancy permit on record with the municipal building department or other municipal record holder
- Retail stores for which no permitted occupancy limitation is on record may rely on the 8 persons per 1,000 square feet method
Operators of enclosed shopping malls and other indoor, multi-tenant retail spaces must monitor customer and worker entries and exits to common areas and limit occupancy of common areas at all times to 40% of maximum permitted occupancy levels
All occupant counts and calculations shall include customers and workers
Within enclosed shopping malls and other indoor multi-tenant retail spaces:
- Retailers or restaurants serving food and beverage may only provide take-out or delivery service
- Any seating areas, including food courts, must be closed
- Any children’s play areas must be closed
- All arcades must be closed
Stores must put markers outside of the store to ensure 6 feet of distance for customers who are waiting outside to enter
If the store offers delivery, curbside pickup capabilities, or limited “appointment only shopping,” customers should be encouraged to use those methods before coming into the store
Grocery stores and retail stores with a pharmacy department must provide dedicated hours at least one hour each day of operation, in the early morning, for adults 60 years of age and older. These hours must be conspicuously posted
Ensure separation of 6 feet or more between individuals where possible:
- Close or reconfigure worker common spaces and high density areas where workers are likely to congregate (e.g., break rooms, eating areas) to allow social distancing
- Physical partitions must separate workstations that cannot be spaced out (partitions must be at least 6 feet in height)
- Install physical barriers for checkout stations where possible, otherwise maintain 6 feet distance where not possible
- Install visual social distancing markers to encourage customers to remain 6 feet apart (e.g., lines outside of the stores if applicable, lines to make payments, lines to use the restroom)
Establish directional aisles to manage customer flow for foot traffic, if possible, to minimize contact (e.g., one-way entrance and exit to the store, one-way aisles). Post clearly visible signage regarding these policies
Stagger lunch and break times, regulating max number of people in one place and ensuring at least 6 feet of physical distancing
Require face coverings for all workers and customers, except where unsafe due to medical condition or disability
Retailers must close salad bars and any other self-serve prepared or other open good stations, and must eliminate any open free samples or tastings
Retailers may not permit sampling or application of personal goods (i.e., make-up, perfume, lotion)
Fitting rooms must remain closed and customers may not try on clothes
Hygiene Protocols
Disinfect shared equipment, such as cash registers, intercoms, tagging machines before use by another employee
Ensure access to handwashing facilities on site, including soap and running water, wherever possible and encourage frequent handwashing; alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol may be used as an alternative
Supply workers at workplace location with adequate cleaning products (e.g., sanitizer, disinfecting wipes)
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol should be made available at entrances and throughout floor areas for both workers and customers
Avoid sharing equipment and supplies between workers
Post visible signage throughout the site to remind workers of hygiene and safety protocols
Prohibit the use of reusable bags; stores are permitted to use plastic or paper bags
Staffing and Operations
Provide training to workers on up-to-date safety information and precautions including hygiene and other measures aimed at reducing disease transmission, including:
- Social distancing, hand-washing, proper use of face coverings
- Self-screening at home, including temperature or symptom checks
- Importance of not coming to work if ill
- When to seek medical attention if symptoms become severe
- Which underlying health conditions may make individuals more susceptible to contracting and suffering from a severe case of the virus
Adjust workplace hours and shifts (leverage working teams with different schedules or staggered arrival / departure) to minimize contact across workers and reduce congestion at entry points
Businesses should reduce operating hours to allow for on-going off-hour sanitation and cleaning
Limit visitors and service providers on site; shipping and deliveries should be completed in designated areas
Workers must stay home if feeling ill
If the employer is notified of a positive case at the workplace, the employer should notify the local Board of Health (LBOH) where the workplace is located and work with them to trace likely contacts in the workplace and advise workers to isolate and self-quarantine. Testing of other workers may be recommended consistent with guidance and / or at the request of the LBOH
Post notice to workers and customers of important health information and relevant safety measures as outlined in the Commonwealth’s Mandatory Safety Standards for Workplace
For in-home delivery of products, such as furniture and appliances, screen customers for symptoms prior to workers entering the house. Delay delivery if customer indicates potential COVID-19 positive person in the household
Cleaning and Disinfecting
Conduct frequent cleaning and disinfection of site (at least daily and more frequently if feasible)
Keep cleaning logs that include date, time, and scope of cleaning
Conduct frequent disinfecting of heavy transit areas and high-touch surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, bathrooms, baskets, carts, staff break rooms)
In event of a positive case, shut down site for a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the workplace in accordance with current CDC guidance
