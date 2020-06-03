Mass. retail stores and malls could reopen next week. Here’s what the new shopping experience will be like

BOSTON (WHDH) - Retail stores and malls across Massachusetts could resume operations next week under Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase plan to a “new normal,” but the shopping experience won’t be what it was like prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said the retail experience will be a lot “different” while speaking alongside Gov. Charlie Baker during a news conference at the State House.

“We think it’s important to note to retail customers when Phase 2 begins, the retail customer experience will be different than what it was before COVID-19,” Kennealy explained. “Please remember to be kind and patient with retailers, their workers, and with your fellow patrons.”

Kennealy urged all Bay State residents to be mindful of the fact that the new retail guidelines that will be in place will take time to get used to.

“Social distancing must remain top of mind for all of us to limit the spread of the virus,” Kennealy said.

Phase 2 could begin as early as June 8, but Baker plans to make an announcement this weekend on whether public health data will allow for it.

Restaurants could also reopen next week for outdoor seating. A set of guidelines and safety standards were announced last week.

A preview of the retail guidelines published on the state’s website read as follows:

Social Distancing

​Each retail store must monitor customer entries and exits and limit occupancy at all times to the greater of the following:

8 persons (including store staff) per 1,000 square feet of accessible, indoor space; or

40% of the retail store’s maximum permitted occupancy as documented in its occupancy permit on record with the municipal building department or other municipal record holder

Retail stores for which no permitted occupancy limitation is on record may rely on the 8 persons per 1,000 square feet method

​Operators of enclosed shopping malls and other indoor, multi-tenant retail spaces must monitor customer and worker entries and exits to common areas and limit occupancy of common areas at all times to 40% of maximum permitted occupancy levels

​All occupant counts and calculations shall include customers and workers

​Within enclosed shopping malls and other indoor multi-tenant retail spaces:

Retailers or restaurants serving food and beverage may only provide take-out or delivery service

Any seating areas, including food courts, must be closed

Any children’s play areas must be closed

All arcades must be closed

​Stores must put markers outside of the store to ensure 6 feet of distance for customers who are waiting outside to enter

​If the store offers delivery, curbside pickup capabilities, or limited “appointment only shopping,” customers should be encouraged to use those methods before coming into the store

​Grocery stores and retail stores with a pharmacy department must provide dedicated hours at least one hour each day of operation, in the early morning, for adults 60 years of age and older. These hours must be conspicuously posted

​Ensure separation of 6 feet or more between individuals where possible:

Close or reconfigure worker common spaces and high density areas where workers are likely to congregate (e.g., break rooms, eating areas) to allow social distancing

Physical partitions must separate workstations that cannot be spaced out (partitions must be at least 6 feet in height)

Install physical barriers for checkout stations where possible, otherwise maintain 6 feet distance where not possible

Install visual social distancing markers to encourage customers to remain 6 feet apart (e.g., lines outside of the stores if applicable, lines to make payments, lines to use the restroom)

​Establish directional aisles to manage customer flow for foot traffic, if possible, to minimize contact (e.g., one-way entrance and exit to the store, one-way aisles). Post clearly visible signage regarding these policies

​Stagger lunch and break times, regulating max number of people in one place and ensuring at least 6 feet of physical distancing

​Require face coverings for all workers and customers, except where unsafe due to medical condition or disability

​Retailers must close salad bars and any other self-serve prepared or other open good stations, and must eliminate any open free samples or tastings

​Retailers may not permit sampling or application of personal goods (i.e., make-up, perfume, lotion)

​Fitting rooms must remain closed and customers may not try on clothes