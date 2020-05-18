Mass. retailers to begin offering curbside pickup next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Non-essential retailers across the Bay State have been permitted to reopen next week in a limited capacity, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

Retailers that can safely provide curbside pickup and conduct remote fulfillment can resume operations on May 25 under Phase 1 of Massachusetts’ four-phased plan to a “New Normal,” Baker said.

Face-to-face interactions must be limited and customers will not be allowed inside the stores until further notice.

Retailers that cannot comply with mandatory safety standards and recommended best practices in social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operations, and cleaning and disinfecting, will not be permitted to reopen until Phase 2 is launched.

Each phase will last a minimum of three weeks and could last longer before moving to the next phase, depending upon what public health data trends indicate, according to Baker.

Essential businesses that have been open since the start of the coronavirus pandemic will continue to operate just as they have been.

The state’s Reopening Advisory Board’s full report can be viewed below:

