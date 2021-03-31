The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles said there will be no vehicle inspections Wednesday due to a nationwide system issue.

The RMV was notified by their vehicle inspection vendor, Applus Technologies, of a production issue that will prevent vehicles from being inspected for the day, the state agency announced.

The vendor said this was a nationwide system issue that they are working to resolve.

The RMV has notified law enforcement and is asking for their cooperation in using their discretion and to not cite those with an expired sticker who may have visited a station on Tuesday or Wednesday.

